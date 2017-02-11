High school AD appears in court in child porn case

empty courtroom (Photo: 3drenderings, 3drenderings)

A Las Vegas-area high school athletic director who once won honors for his work faces a child pornography charge.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 54-year-old Roger Brown made his initial appearance Friday. He was arrested Tuesday on a charge of using or permitting a minor age 14 or older to produce pornography.



The newspaper reports the arrest came after a 17-year-old Arbor View High School student told police that Brown had talked to him about a side business in which the athletic director allegedly collected money from girls who viewed photos of partially clothed teenage boys.



A police report shows authorities are scanning the student's phone for a recording of the conversation.



Brown is on paid administrative leave. His attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

