Homicide investigation underway after body found in South Sacramento

A homicide investigation has begun after a body was found in South Sacramento Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in a field located in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue in South Sacramento. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the area where the body was found, deputies found a possible crime scene in Jack Sheldon Park. There was a small homeless encampment in the area, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim, who's in his early to mid 50's, appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

There is no known motive or suspect description at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released.

