How to help: Blood donations for Las Vegas victims

To schedule an appointment with Blood Source, give them a call at 866-822-56-63 or you can visit their website. For the American Red Cross who's also taking blood donations, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit their website. (Oct. 2, 2017)

KXTV 5:43 PM. PDT October 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories