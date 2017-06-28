How to keep your pets safe this Fourth of July

The dog's nose peeping from under the blanket (Photo: kozorog)

Most humans enjoy the sights, sounds and feelings that fireworks provide, but your pets may think differently.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and if your dog is like mine, then they'll be hiding somewhere in the house escaping the burst of noises set to light up the sky.

Pets have been liable to hop fences, tear through screen doors, jump out of windows and more, according to PETA.

Here are a few things you can do to be prepared.

5 safety tips to follow:

1. DO NOT bring pets to a fireworks show/display.

If your dog or other pet is afraid of fireworks, they might do anything to escape, so bringing them to a display could be a potential risk. Keeping them indoors is the best way to keep them safe.

2. Identification is necessary

Whether they're home (outside) or at a display, make sure the animal is wearing a properly fitted collar or harness for safety. An up-to-date ID or microchip is a good idea too, just in case the animal runs away.

3. Turn on a TV or radio

"Turn on a radio that’s tuned to a classical-music station, play specially designed music to calm dogs composed by Through a Dog’s Ear, or turn on the TV, window air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier to help drown out the sound of the fireworks," according to PETA.

4. Play games with your pets.

Doing something fun in the process could help distract pets in hopes of ignoring those explosions. Even giving out their favorite treats could be soothing while playing games.

5. Try wearing your pet out beforehand

Take them on a walk, run or play with them. Tiring them out may allow them to sleep through the night.

Remember, stay safe and keep your pets safe!

© 2017 KXTV-TV