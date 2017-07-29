How to properly water your lawn

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
French Bulldogs worth $50,000 stolen in Lodi
-
Sacramento doctor explains new migraine drug
-
Truck driver in San Antonio case has Sacramento connection
-
Chihuahaus pf the SPCA
-
Winning a gun raffle
-
Charges filed against Stockton teen in fatal, livestreamed crash
-
Two overnight homicides; cases unrelated
-
Retardant turns neighborhood in Sonoma County pink
-
Free lipstick on National Lipstick Day
More Stories
-
North Korea says 2nd ICBM test puts much of US in rangeJul 28, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
-
One dead, one injured at house party shooting in…Jul 29, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
-
Sacramento officially announces Daniel Hahn as new…Jul 28, 2017, 5:52 p.m.