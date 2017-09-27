Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at age of 91

Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.

KXTV 11:06 PM. PDT September 27, 2017

