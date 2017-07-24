Human smuggling suspect expected in federal court

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of the 18-wheeler in the human smuggling tragedy made his first appearance in federal court on Monday.

James Mathew Bradley Junior is the only suspect the authorities have detained in the deaths of 10 undocumented immigrants who died in the sweltering trailer of a big rig in a Walmart parking lot on San Antonio’s southwest side.

Bradley will make his appearance in court after a criminal complaint is filed against him. Hopefully, we'll learn more about the 60-year-old Florida man and the smuggling operation he's being held for. Bradley could face up 39 counts for human trafficking.

When it comes to the ten deaths, the U.S. Attorney could make a case for ten counts of involuntary manslaughter. However, these deaths happened in the commission of a crime. Since there are multiple victims, murder in the first degree could be a possibility.

Currently, human trafficking is not listed as one of the "in the commission of" crimes that could constitute murder in the first degree, but torturing was listed.

One could argue smuggling that the number of victims in a big rig trailer in this heat is torture and proved to be a death chamber for ten victims.

Bradley is expected to appear in court is in session at 11 a.m. on Monday and KENS 5 will be inside the courtroom to bring you the latest details.

