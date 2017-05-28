Hundreds of American flags planted in West Sacramento as Memorial Day tribute

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
California's bag ban: the front lines
-
Stockton teen graduates with 9 college degrees
-
Deputies investigating homicide in Roseville
-
Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard
-
Shot claims to cure PTSD
-
South Texas man catches massive bullfrog
-
Where can you grow commercial marijuana in Sacramento?
-
Gas station crashes gone wild
-
War hero remembered for Memorial Day
-
Pallet fire victims rally together for support
More Stories
-
One dead after boat collides with jetski in Modesto…May 28, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Report: Regents party at University of California's expenseMay 28, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
-
Service dog gets spot next to owner in high school yearbookMay 28, 2017, 9:57 a.m.