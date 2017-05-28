(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

Hundreds of American flags have been raised at a field in West Sacramento, California, to remember fallen soldiers.

John Vinson, 63, began displaying the American flag on September 11, 2001. He stood on an overpass and waved the American flag.

Since then, he has collected 400 flags which he displays each year on September 11.

This is the first year Vinson has planted the flags for Memorial Day at a field in the 2100 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

“I believe that Memorial Day has basically become a holiday for most people,” Vinson said. “I think a lot of people have forgotten what Memorial Day is really all about.”

Vinson says Memorial Day is about honoring soldiers who have died in combat to protect American freedom.

Army Veteran John Amaro, 94, visited the site. He recalled storming the Omaha beach in Normandy on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day.

Amaro brought with him a handwritten letter by President Obama giving thanks for his service. Amaro lost hearing in his right ear during World War II. His son was killed in Vietnam.

“You know a lot of people they got a flag, they don’t even know the meaning of the flag,” Amaro said. “I do. I respect the flag. It’s my flag. Yup, beautiful.”

Still, to this day, the son of Mexican immigrants has immense pride in “his” American flag.

