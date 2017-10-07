Hurricane Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi

Charles Jackson, front, Immanuel Hubbard, center and Rober Butler board up Mother Cluckers at the Pass Christian Port Harbor Marina as Hurricane Nate approaches the northern Mississippi Gulf Coast October 7, 2017 in Pass Christian, Mississippi.. (Photo: Mark Wallheiser, 2017 Getty Images)

Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph (137 kph).

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that Nate is expected to make a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi on Saturday night and then pass over parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The storm has weakened slightly and is moving north a little slower at 20 mph (32 kph). Evacuations have been ordered along the central Gulf Coast and people are hunkering down as they wait on the storm.

