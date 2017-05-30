Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation

Guests arrive for the marriage of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau on May 20, 2005, at the Columbia Winery, located in the Seattle, WA. Letourneau,43, was jailed in 1997 for raping Fualaau, 22, her ex-student. (Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Wurzer, 2005 Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.

Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother of four when the relationship began.

The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.

© 2017 Associated Press