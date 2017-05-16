Instagram rolls out Snapchat-style face filters

New Instagram Face Filter (Photo: Instagram)

Instagram has been on Snapchat's toes for quite some time, but it looks like it's officially war.

The photo-sharing app announced Face Filters Tuesday, taking a direct bite from Snapchat's claim-to-fame feature.

The Facebook-owned company rolled out Instagram Stories last year, mimicking the short, temporary videos Snapchat is known for.

Last year, Instagram reported more Stories users than all of Snapchat. The company also added Geostickers and selfie-stickers similar to Snap's.

Now, it looks like Instagram is coming for Snapchat's beloved face filters, known for their fun animations.

The new filters feature koala ears and graphics such as math equations floating around your head. The upgrade works similar to Snapchat's, where you pose for a selfie with the front-facing camera and face-detection technology frames your face with a filter.

So far, there are eight different filters to choose from.

The filters also work with Boomerang, where the camera takes a burst of photos and turns it into a short video.

Instagram Face Filter photos can be sent to friends through direct messages or posted to Stories.

In addition to the new face filters, the company is also adding a reverse-playback feature called "Rewind" and a hashtag sticker where friends and followers can tap on the hashtag and see other related posts, just like on Twitter and the regular Instagram feed.

Users will also have access to a new eraser brush when using drawing tools.

