Instincts kicked in as woman rescues cat

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: June 18, 2017
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Sacramento.
-
Dad pushes Academic Excellence Over Athletics
-
Video of Rocklin officer-involved shooting released
-
Police investigating hate crime at Sacramento church
-
12-year-old boy with Autism gets surprise "Pug Party"
-
Good Samaritan dies after being hit by car
-
2 children, woman found dead inside Modesto residence
-
Pigs returned from Pig Island
More Stories
-
Sacramento's rich LGBT historyJun 19, 2017, 6:07 a.m.
-
Sacramento hits 106 degrees, breaks record for June 18Jun 18, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Colorado group wants to ban sale of smartphones for…Jun 19, 2017, 7:04 a.m.