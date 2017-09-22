East HS principal retires, athletic director resigns in wake of 'forced splits' investigation

East High cheerleading video

DENVER - East High’s principal and the school’s athletic director are out of their jobs in the face of a damning independent investigation that found they covered up complaints about a cheerleading coach captured on video physically forcing girls into the splits, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The shocking videos showed girls screaming in pain and begging for mercy as cheer coach Ozell Williams shoved them into the splits while other cheerleaders held them by the legs and arms.

East High administrators were aware of those videos as far back as mid-June, according to internal emails obtained by 9Wants to Know.

But Andy Mendelsberg, principal at East since early 2012, did not share the complaints from the parents of cheerleaders or those graphic videos with others in Denver Public Schools -- and even denied that he had them in multiple conversations -- the investigation conducted by Davis, Graham and & Stubbs found.

And although Mendelsberg did discuss the complaints with a Denver Public Schools attorney, he was not forthcoming in that conversation and denied that he had access to the videos, the investigators concluded.

That led DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg to call for changes in the leadership at East High School, something he announced Friday afternoon.

Mendelsberg has submitted his retirement to the district. Mendelsberg had been with the district for 26 years.

And Lisa Porter, an assistant principal at East who served as athletic director, resigned.

John Youngquist, a former principal at East, will return to that job, Boasberg announced.

The report by the independent investigators used strong language to describe the breakdown:

“Neither Mr. Mendlesberg, nor Ms. Porter, sought to interview the students, or to ensure that all of the Cheer Team parents had been notified about the existence of the videos. THey did not ensure that the incident reports were filed with respect to either of the alleged injuries--either internally at East or with the District. They did not inquire whether other students had been injured during the Cheer Camp or inquire whether other parents had similar concerns as those that had been raised by Parents 5 and 6. Nor did Mr. Mendelsberg or Ms. Porter take any disciplinary action with regard to Mr. Williams, or instruct him in writing with respect to no more Side Splits Stretch, or to reinforce the expectation of safety first with the students.”

Five other East High assistant principals who were aware of at least some of the videos were disciplined, DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg told 9NEWS on Friday.

Two others touched by the controversy, Deputy General Counsel Michael Hickman and assistant cheer coach Mariah Cladis, were cleared of wrongdoing.

Boasberg reinstated Hickman.

Investigators also determined that Cladis was not present at the practice where Williams forced girls into the splits. A volunteer at the time, she will have the opportunity to apply for a job with the district.

But the fallout may not be over.

A criminal investigation is underway, and interviews with cheerleaders and their parents were continuing Friday.

A decision about whether criminal charges could be filed is pending, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The firestorm surrounding the videos erupted Aug. 23 after 9NEWS reported on Williams’ practices and aired cell phone footage obtained by 9Wants to Know that show girls in agony as he shoved them to the ground.

The parents of one of the girls said that she suffered torn muscles and other injuries as a result.

Two days later, Boasberg announced that Williams – who was in his first year at East – had been fired.

E-mails obtained by 9Wants to Know show that Kirsten Wakefield, the mother of one of the girls in the videos, complained about the practice as early as June 15.

That afternoon, she sent an e-mail to Porter and an athletic secretary that included video of her daughter being forced into the splits.

“I have attached a video of the forced splits she and her other team members were forced to do at cheerleading camp and practices; unless they had a doctor’s note. This is how Ally injured her leg,” it began. “Her doctor … told us this technique is negligent at best. … The doctor said she would testify to the fact that the injury occurred thru the force applied to the back of her leg while the person in front was pulling her other leg; and no one stopping when she begged them to.”

She also sent an e-mail to Mendelsberg that same month, complaining about her daughters “torn muscle tissue and ligaments and a pulled hamstring” that she said was “caused by the force of her coaches knee pressing against her back upper thigh while holding her down during his forced splits technique.”

The eight videos obtained by 9NEWS were captured earlier this summer and show different East High School cheerleaders pushed into the splits, and sometimes the extended splits, while teammates hold their arms and legs, and Williams holds their shoulders, pushing each girl closer to the ground.

In one 38-second video, a cheerleader starts in a lunge position, with her front knee slightly bent. About 13 seconds in, her front leg slides into a straight position, and the screaming intensifies.

Her teammates tell her to “squeeze us, squeeze!” Williams holds her in place, and is seen shoving his knee into her upper thigh to push her lower toward the ground. The girl cries out, “I can’t” in apparent anguish.

She begins to bend her front knee and the coach can be heard shouting out, “keep her leg straight.”

She continues screaming for about 25 seconds before Williams pushes her out of the position onto her stomach on the mat.

Another video shows a girl screaming as teammates hold her arms and legs and Williams tells her to “stop moving – stay still.”

The girl’s screaming and crying intensifies. At that point Williams pats the girl on the shoulder and tells her, “stop screaming.”

“Please help me,” the girl wails. “Help me up. Help me up. Help me up.”

“You stay there,” Williams tells her.

A 9Wants to Know investigation found that Williams had been terminated in 2016 from a position as a cheerleading consultant at Boulder High School after he was observed by a coach doing the same thing.

Williams did not disclose that when he applied for the job at East on April 7.

In fact, in the “employment history” section of his application, obtained by 9Wants to Know under Colorado’s open records law, he listed only two jobs – his work as a “professional dunker” at Denver Nuggets games and his work at Mile High Tumblers, a business he owns and operates.

