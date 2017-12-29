Puerto Rico Rises: Food

"We start growing tobacco many years as," said Samuel Morales Cotto. "My grandmother taught me. Somebody gave me a little plant tobacco And she recognized it and she. Talk to me about her tradition, she grew it. And then she teach me how to dry it or how to use it."

Cotto is one of many Puerto Rican farmers effected by Hurricane Maria.

We met Samuel through Tara Rodriguez Besosa and her solidarity bus. A project, funded by the Puerto Rico Resilience fund, which will take brigades of agro-ecology experts around the island to rehabilitate and jumpstart 200 hundred farms in 24 months

"It's the full circle," said Besosa. "We give them seeds we buy whatever veggies they have. We cook the veggies we give the food to the volunteers. We're trying to like. Restart. And like any economy.”

About seven years ago Besosa created a CSA project that connected farmers to consumers across the island. It was running the only fully locally sourced restaurant in Puerto Rico, but when Maria forced her to shut it down she took the kitchen and operations back on the road as part of the brigade.

"It was very apparent to me that you know aid was going to be slow and canned"

While Tara popped up the community kitchen, volunteers worked hard on the farm rehab.

Canned, crappy food is not a hurricane-related problem. It's a large part the Puerto Rican diet consists of. Puerto Rico‘s agro-economy has been long lost. Before Maria, Puerto Rico imported 85% of the food it consumed.

During the first half of the 20th century Puerto Rico’s farmlands and agricultural workforce were exploited for the production of sugar -- controlled by American companies.

Starting in the late 1940’s under “Operation Bootstrap” the U.S. incentivized American companies to launch operations in the island -- creating an industrial economy and leaving the agro economy behind.

That transformation from agricultural to an industrial economy meant a reduction in the jobs that were available in the island.

"My father's parents ... or just to stay here to make a living," said Jose Caraballo.

Caraballo lives in el Caño Martin Peña, a settlement still forgotten and extremely poor. It was founded by the families who had come from the countryside looking for work in San Juan. It was a jumping off point for many in the mass migrations of Puerto Ricans to the mainland the mid-century.

"A lot of people say the history was that our people left the countryside to come here to look for work. I look at it the other way," explained Caraballo. "The government didn't build schools in the countryside. They didn't build hospitals in the countryside so people had to leave. Maybe to find work. But I think it was also to find better health and better education for the kids."

For many farmers, the wisdom wasn’t lost, they had to trade it for opportunity elsewhere

"They were actually taken from Puerto Rico out of Puerto Rico" said Cotto. "To grow food in other countries."

The phasing off of tax incentives, and policies like the Jones Act which deprive Puerto Rico from direct commerce with countries other than the U.S., have depressed the economy and made the cost of living high for Puerto Ricans.

The solution for so many and more so after Maria is to make use of their American citizenship in the mainland.

"We are just so concerned about our family that we don't care whatever we have to do to survive," said Cotto. "Even to a place that doesn't want me. I go there. For my family, I do whatever it takes."

Puerto Ricans leave with the kind of dream that their kid is going to be Lim Manuel Miranda or JLo, and according to Cotto the island never seizes to call them back.

