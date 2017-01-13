We talked to a sexworker to learn how shutting down backpage ads backfires

The advertising site Backpage.com closed its adult advertising section in the United Sates on Monday.

The Washington Post reported that the decision followed after a Senate panel released a report alleging the site of criminal activity by the use of removing words from ads that would have potentially exposed child sex trafficking and prostitution.

So, this week while anti sex trafficking activists have rejoiced the decision, sex workers denounced the measure as ineffective and as something that threatens their safety.

I reached out to a sex worker who did not wish to speak on camera but had a lot to say about the difference between cracking down on voluntary sex workers and protecting victims of trafficking.

