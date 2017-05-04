ABC10's Irene Cruz. Photo by ABC10.

Irene Cruz joined the ABC10 team in February 2015. She's an anchor for News10 Mornings on weekends. You can also catch her reporting throughout the morning on weekdays.

Irene started her career at KYMA, the NBC affiliate in Yuma, Arizona, where she anchored and produced the weekday evening newscasts.

From major drug busts in the desert to a harrier jet crash in Imperial County, Irene was on the anchor desk for a wide range of stories that covered parts of California, Arizona, and Mexico.

Irene is a proud Filipina-American and is originally from Orange County in Southern California.

She graduated with a B.A. in Literary Journalism from the University of California, Irvine in three years with the Chancellor's Award of Distinction. During her college years, Irene interned at KNSD, the NBC station in San Diego and WBBM, the CBS station in Chicago. She was also awarded a student scholarship by the Asian American Journalists Association in 2012.

When she's not working, you can find her writing fiction, playing piano, singing, or checking out a good comic book. She first sparked her interest in journalism as a kid watching "Superman: The Animated Series" and wanting to be Lois Lane!

Irene is always looking for great story to tell! You can shoot her ideas at icruz@abc10.com.

Copyright 2016 KXTV