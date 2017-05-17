Is the overload of news stressing you out?

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Doesn't it seem like every week there's another controversy taking over our news feeds?

Just think about the past eight days.

Last week, President Trump fired FBI director James Comey in the middle of an investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump shared highly classified information with a Russian associate during a meeting in the oval office. Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Trump, before firing him, asked Comey to end the FBI's investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. And today, the Department of Justice announced that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate the Russian interference into the 2016 election.

Exhausted just reading that? You're not alone.

"It's a little much," retired real estate and art director, Vance Vasu, 72, who said he did not vote for Donald Trump told ABC10. "I can watch local news, but I had to stop watching CNN, because I can't handle hour on hour of what people should do about Trump."

Ben Kuhn, 53, who did vote for Donald Trump, had a similar reaction. "You're stressed any time the news is on...or radio. It's tension that just keeps riding and grinding away," he said.

"It causes stress," he added. "But you keep listening."

According a study done by the American Psychology Association, 57 percent of adults nationwide say the current political climate is a significant source of stress.

We spoke to Dr. Robin Zasio, founder of Sacramento's Anxiety Treatment Center, to find out why people are having such visceral reactions to the news overload.

"Because the media is going crazy," Dr. Zasio said. "Every channel you look at there is one piece or another, people are fighting, people are arguing, people are getting fired under the presidency and nobody knows what to do."

Her advice?

"When you're driving home, if normally you listen to music and now you're starting to listen to the news, go back to listening to music. Don't change your structure," she explained. "When you go home...don't start talking about what's happening with politics ask them about their day, keep everything the same."

"At the dinner table," she said, "Talk about what you used to talk about."

© 2017 KXTV-TV