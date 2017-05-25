Is wine in a can the drink of summer?

Wooden bench in vineyard with red wine grapes (Photo: ah_fotobox)

Canned wine.

Yes, you read that correctly. Wine in a can.

It might be off-putting at first glance, but believe it or not it's gaining in popularity -- with some even saying it may be the drink of summer 2017.

According to Nielson, the sale of canned wines was $14.5 million in 2016. That's more than double the previous year.

Researchers say much of this increase is due to the rise of millennials drinking wine.

Stores in the Sacramento area are stocking up on the various brands.

Canned wines can be found at the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, Whole Foods and even the prestigious Corti Brothers Wine.

Rick Mindermann, store director for the Corti Brothers, however, says so far only one brand of canned wine suits his palette.

He likes the one from Dancing Coyote winery -- located just a hop skip and a jump away near Lodi.

