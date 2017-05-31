Kathy Griffin's Grass Valley appearance canceled following Trump severed head photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Comedienne Kathy Griffin attends the 68th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin's upcoming Grass Valley appearance has been canceled after she was fired by CNN following a controversial photo depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head went viral Tuesday.

Griffin's 'Celebrity Run-In Tour' was originally scheduled for June 16 before The Center of the Arts announced the cancellation Wednesday.

"Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins appearance in Grass Valley, CA on June 16, 2017 has been cancelled," a statement on The Center for the Arts website read. "The box office will process full refunds by close of business Friday, June 2. Please do not contact the box office unless you wish to donate your tickets back to The Center to help offset costs."

Griffin appears to be still scheduled to appear in Napa June 17. We've reached out to the Uptown Theatre for comment.

CNN says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.

