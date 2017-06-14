Kennedy: If this is political, we've sunk to a new low

U.S. Senatort John Kennedy

U.S. Senator John Kennedy said that if reports that the shooting of Steve Scalise and others on a baseball field in Virginia is political in nature, “We’ve sunk to a new low.”



Kennedy said that Scalise is going into surgery and will be alright. He credits the presence of Scalise’s security staff being on the scene with keeping the incident from being worse.

“What would have happened if Steve hadn’t had his security staff out there?” Kennedy asked. “We had 20-30 congressmen out there. Without his detail it would have been a turkey shoot."

Most members of Congress do not have security detail. Scalise's position of Majority Whip entitles him to a small security detail.



But Kennedy did cite the political rancor that he said he sees on his Facebook page and on social media.



“You can disagree with someone without hating them,” he said. “You don’t have to call them names. It’s just wrong. I don't care what you say to me. I don't care what you put on my Facebook page, but sometimes I look at it and go 'wow.'”



