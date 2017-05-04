(Photo: ABC10)

Kennelia Stradwick joined the ABC10 News & Traffic Team in November 2016. She is new to the Sacramento area and is excited about her new adventures in the Golden State.

Prior to joining ABC10, she focused her time on standup comedy in the Los Angeles area and has performed at venues such as The World Famous Comedy Store, IceHouse Comedy Club and Flappers Comedy Club, just to name a few. She has also been seen on “Laughs” on FOX, in numerous web-series, commercials and print campaigns, as well as hosting on Afterbuzz TV Network, an online broadcast network, created by E! Host Maria Menounos.

Kennelia is originally from Flint, MI and is a graduate from Hampton University, with a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management.

When she’s not working with her ABC10 family, this former high school “class clown” enjoys comedy, collecting vinyl records, movies and all things Pop Culture.

