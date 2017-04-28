Kicking up your workout program: Military style

Summer is almost here and maybe before you hit the river or pool, you want to find a workout program that can kick it up a notch. Maybe from your traditional Pilates, yoga and spin classes, how about trying a routine fit for a fire fighter or military officer? We have a couple places in mind that can help give you that chance!

Fit for Fire: Taught at the UC Davis, this nine-week, boot camp-style that offers a combination of both strength fighting and cardio workouts. In one of these typical classes, you will be placed in the UCD campus fire station where firefighters will push your limits through squats, dumbbells, swings and push-ups. After hitting the hard stuff, it only gets more challenging when the real firefighting exercises begins! Outside, you will carry firefighter ladders, running through courses with wildland hose packs and dragging 165-pound dummies! These classes are open to all USC students and staff as well as Davis residents with recreation center membership. The class costs $60 for a nine-week course.

Basic Training Boot Camp: If you’re looking to get in perhaps the best shape of your life, this service is striving to make it happen. Throughout multiple areas in Sacramento, this group of trainers offer classes that are based off Marine Corps physical training. This program was founded by a former Drill Instructor, Rodney Carson, who also a certified physical trainer as well as tactical military training instructor. From all sorts of training programs, Basic Training gives an option to everyone. They have even instructed special operations such as the US Army, National Guard, Navy, California Highway Patrol and more. Classes are $40 per session for individual training.

CrossFit West Sacramento: According to this group, you don’t how difficult this program can be until you truly try it. Located in West Sacramento, this program provides essential instruction on how you can get the best results. The highly trained staff and coaches provide intense programs at every fitness level. They offer a variety of classes as well as personal training. Drop-in rates are $20, but you can also get a package of ten classes for $200.

Good Times CrossFit: Do you want to learn the ways of crossfit, but don’t want to hit the high intensity right away, Good Times CrossFit can help you out. This facility offers a progression plan to allow each person to grow in their strength and work a steady pace. They offer intro classes each Saturday as well as a variety of other challenging programs. Memberships start at $139 and newcomers are expected to complete a waiver before starting.

