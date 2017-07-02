Kids with amputations learn the game of softball

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Some kids with amputations are breaking barriers in Fairfax County, as they pick up the game of softball, despite their disability.

"There's no such word as can't," said 9-year-old Annie Kate Myers, who is missing her right hand.

She was one of dozens of kids from across the country gathering at The George Mason University for a softball camp, lead by the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team.

"It feels really good," said 10-year-old Samuel Thomas, who suffers from Symbrachydactyly, which means he has no fingers on his right hand."

The group began the week with drills, learning how to overcome their disabilities to play the game of softball. All of this leads up to a game on Saturday between the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball squad and a "celebrity" team.

Damian Sanchez, 11-years-old, was overcoming the amputation of both his legs, and playing on the field this week. He said it was therapeutic being at the field, surrounded by others with disabilities.

"Just being surrounded by a bunch of amputees," he said. "So I'm not like the only one."

Saul Bosquez is one of the many teammates of the Wounded Warrior squad. He lost a leg while serving in Iraq.

"I was in a Humvee that was hit by an IED," he said. "A roadside bomb, and it hit the right side of my vehicle, and it hit my left leg and part of my right foot."

After some dark days though, Bosquez got back up. An athlete all his life, Bosquez turned to softball, and hasn't looked back. He said helping the kids is one of the highlights of playing on the team.

"Every other weekend," he said. "I get to hang out with these guys. And if I've gone through something, more than likely someone else has gone through the same thing."

Kane Van Slyke , 11-years-old, was playing as well, despite the loss of his left leg. He said the camp was a safe haven, where he can just be a kid and relax.

"There isn't like staring at me..." he said. "Like when I'm out everyone's like 'what happened to you? Why do you have that? Here they understand."

As for Myers, she said she plays for the same reason any kid plays the game."

"It feels like I'm normal," she said. "And everybody here has disabilities like me. It feels like I'm in a pack."

