Kings Forward Zach Randolph arrested in Los Angeles

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
Good neighbors jump into action during Citrus Heights break in
-
Two bodies found in South Sacramento home
-
UC Davis research center geared toward studying gun violence
-
Suspects wanted in deadly crash
-
Changing law preventing prep for nukes
-
Baby boy accidentally strangled in car seat
-
P.M. Weather: August 9, 2017
-
How the outlaw motorcycle club 'Hell's Angels' were ousted from Sacramento
-
Pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana
More Stories
-
Recent Sacramento Kings signee, Zach Randolph,…Aug 10, 2017, 7:16 a.m.
-
Local boy grabs medals at World Dwarf GamesAug. 9, 2017, 7:50 a.m.
-
Citrus Heights neighbors jump into action to tackle…Aug. 9, 2017, 6:10 p.m.