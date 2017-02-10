Lake Oroville releases increase

(Photo Credit: California Department of Water Resources) (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)

Reservoir operators say that if current releases from the nearly full reservoir can be maintained, it is less likely the lake will rise to the point where water flows into the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville over the weekend.

In a press release, William Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), said whether the emergency spillway is used or not, Oroville Dam itself is sound and there is no imminent threat to the public.

“We’re ready to use the emergency spillway if needed,” Croyle said in the release. “But we’re trying to avoid it because there will be sediment and debris impacts downstream.”

As storm runoff into Lake Oroville slowed Thursday evening, operators increased water releases from 40,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 65,000 cfs. DWR officials said if the 65,000 cfs discharge can be maintained, use of the emergency spillway may be avoided.

If the reservoir does rise enough to tip overflow into the emergency spillway channel, that would likely would happen Saturday. DWR does not expect any emergency spillway discharge from the reservoir to exceed the capacity of any channel downstream as the water flows through the Feather River, into the Sacramento River, and into the San Francisco Bay.

The emergency spillway has not been used in Oroville Dam’s 48-year history. Lake Oroville came within a foot of spilling into the emergency spillway in January 1997.

(© 2017 KXTV)