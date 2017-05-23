Law enforcement community says goodbye to Stanislaus County deputy in Modesto

Pallbearers carry the casket of Stanislaus County deputy Jason Garner following funeral services outside the CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto.

Inside Modesto’s CrossPoint Community Church, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner was remembered as a loving husband, dad and family man.

"He did the right thing and gave everything he had to his loved ones. We love you Jason and you will be missed," said Jared Garner.

He spent 10 years with the sheriff's department.

“From his willingness to teach and train others to his commitment in supporting our social media program by promoting all the good things our team does throughout the community, Jason was all things a Deputy Sheriff should be," said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson.

Garner was also part of the department’s mounted unit.

His best friend John Nobriga struggled to explain how he and Garner started a stable from scratch to take care of the horses.

“You taught me how to saddle my horse. How to place the head stall and how to dress the wounds. You taught me about pressure and basic horsemanship," said Nobriga, pausing to collect himself through tears.

Nathan Garner, humorously remembered trying on Jason’s belt when his brother was a Stockton police cadet.

“Just about the time I got everything on and was admiring myself in the mirror, Jason walked through the door. The look on his face said it all. He wasn’t nearly as impressed as I was," Garner said.

One trait repeated over and over about Deputy Garner was his willingness to help people, even if it was an inconvenience to him.

“He sees a kid on the side of the road that didn’t have a helmet. You know he would make sure he would buy it or make sure that child got a helmet," said Deputy Sheriff Raj Singh.

Singh says Garner was a field training officer and trained new deputies that many looked up to when they needed advice.

“He was a go to person. Even myself when I was a new deputy. If I had a question about a call or question about how to handle something, he was one of the first one’s I would call," Singh said.

Garner leaves behind a wife and four children.

