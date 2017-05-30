Law enforcement says call 911 first before you post

(Photo: Thinkstock)

A recent article by the Press Enterprise stated law enforcement are asking people to call 911 to document emergencies before posting to social media. This has police all over worried and frustrated.

"The real issue here is getting information to the police officers and making sure there is a response. When someone reports it on Facebook or Next Door, that information is not being given to the officers," Sacramento Police Sergeant Byrce Heinlein said.

Sgt. Heinlein told ABC10's Anne Di Grazia that he knows everyone uses social media but in the event of an emergency that shouldn't be the go to.

"If someone is going by and sees someone acting out of the ordinary and videotapes them it can agitate them, escalating the situation," Sgt. Heinlein said. "We really advise against that, if there is something out of the ordinary contact the police department and we will see what is going on."

A lot of folks use Facebook and Next Door to stay in the loop. Next Door urges users to call 911 first but Facebook can get pretty grey when it comes to rules. Many posts on Facebook neighborhood watch groups could be reportable information that goes unreported. Marsha Carls runs Folsom Chat, a Facebook neighborhood group. Carlos thinks Facebook chat groups are important.

"It bonds the community and is very informative, people learn what is going on in their community very fast and sometimes it is just helpful to know where crime is coming from and what's going on, it gives people an outlet" Carls said on Facebook.

But unlike other groups, Folsom Chat has strict rules, especially when it comes to things that law enforcement should know about.

"We work with Folsom Police Department and as much as we respect their job, their position and their investigations, in our rules it states always call the police department first. Our page is just to inform people what is going on not to resolve crime," Carls said.

Moral of the story, be responsible and call police before you post.

