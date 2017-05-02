Lawmakers to question University of California president

Department of Homeland Security secretary Janet Napolitano speaks after she was voted to be the next president of the Uinversity of California during the University of California Board of Regents meeting on July 18, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2013 Getty Images)

California lawmakers are scheduled to question University of California President Janet Napolitano about an audit that found the university system hid $175 million from the public.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will hold a hearing on the audit released last week. State Auditor Elaine Howle says in the report that UC administrators amassed undisclosed surplus money even as the UC raised tuition and asked the state for more funding.

Napolitano has disputed the audit's findings. She says there is actually $38 million in reserves. She has described the money as a modest amount set aside for unexpected expenses.

The UC Board of Regents in January voted to increase tuition and fees $336 next academic year. Some lawmakers called for a reversal of the tuition hike in the wake of the audit.

