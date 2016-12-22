LAX flight delays cause headaches for thousands of passengers
Construction around LAX and wet weather in Southern California slowed things down for planes arriving and departing during this week before Christmas. ABC10's Dina Kupfer shows us how to track your loved ones using FlightAware.com.
KXTV 8:34 AM. PST December 22, 2016
