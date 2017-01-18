Leaked video from upcoming movie draws question to animal abuse

The video, leaked by TMZ on Wednesday, shows crew as they watch a trainer attempting to push a stunt dog into heavy water with force. (Image: TMZ) (Photo: TMZ)

The way one crew of an upcoming movie treated its animals is being called into question following leaked footage depicting the apparent use of what some are calling animal abuse.

Wednesday, TMZ released disturbing footage from the set of "A Dog's Purpose", an upcoming film about a dog who 'finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.' The footage, shot in Winnipeg, Canada sometime in November 2015, shows a trainer on set standing with a German Shepard on a platform above a heavy stream of water.

Over the course of the video, the trainer attempts to push the dog into the water against its will. The German Shepard is seen fighting against the trainer to avoid going into the water, at one point using its claws to attempt falling into the water.

As the dog continues to fight falling into the water, several people are heard laughing at the dog's struggle. The cameraman, who remains unidentified, narrated the ordeal for the minute-long video.

"Don't worry, it's warm water, at least," said the unidentified man.

The German Shepard eventually got into the water, but the video did not show the dog going in. Per TMZ, the dog was quickly submerged upon falling into the water.

WARNING: The video below might be unsuitable for certain viewers.

One crew member allegedly felt 'extremely disturbed' by the way the crew treated the German Shepard.

The director, Lasse Hallström, was reportedly on set the entire time. There was no word given on his reaction. However, Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures released a statement to TMZ saying in part, "Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video."

"A Dog's Purpose" releases nationwide Jan. 27.

Watch the trailer for "A Dog's Purpose" below.

