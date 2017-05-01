Learning in a one-room Washington school house

There are no stop signs in Washington, California. There is no gas station, no ATM and no cell phone service. However, there is a one-room school house (May 1, 2017).

You don’t pass through Washington; it sits along the South Yuba River on the edge of a dead-end road at the bottom of a canyon in Nevada County. According to a sign on town limits, the population is 166. But that isn’t necessarily accurate.

Once a gold rush boom town, Washington is now home to 166 people. It sits a the edge of the South Fork of the Yuba River and a dead-end road.

“Well, I don’t know how many people live here. It depends on who you ask,” Mathew Miles said, a young town resident.

The small town doesn’t have much, but it has a school. A very small school.

Nine students and one teacher make up Washington Elementary, a one-room school house in Nevada County.

It’s been a big part of life for Miles, an eighth grader.

“I’m the only eighth-grader in my class. I’ve always been the only person in my grade ever since I came here which has been my whole life,” Miles said.

Each day Miles walks down a steep, uneven gravel road to Washington Elementary, a former one-room school house cobbled together with more than a century of upgrades and remodels. The whitewashed school, built in 1905, looks like something out of “Little House on the Prairie,” complete with bell and steeple on top. It stands on Washington Road, the only paved street in town, along with a few rustic houses and a hotel that serves as community gathering spot and watering hole.

Mathew Miles is the only eight grade student in his class. He attended Washington Elementary all his life.

“Most people see this area as a town where… like, a lot of drunk people live? Nope! It’s not at all! It’s actually great here!” Miles said.

A bronze bell rings the start of the school day at 8:30 a.m., with students taking turns pulling a rope to make it sway back and forth. The bell also serves as the unincorporated town's emergency alert system.

Students take turns pulling rope to ringing the old bell at Washington Elementary.

“If you ring the bell more than three times that means something is wrong,” Miles said.

The school day starts with breakfast. Most students are on free meal plans as bagels, fruit and milk are devoured on a fold-out table that easily seats the nine kids that make up the Washington Elementary student body. There is no middle school and kindergarten through eighth grade students sit next to each other.

“So I’ve seen a bigger school, but never been to one for a whole day,” Miles said.

After breakfast, Gardner led students in the “Pledge of Allegiance,” then asked them to get out their scripts. The class was rehearsing “Alice in Wonderland” to perform for the town in a few months.

Every morning starts with the Pledge of Allegiance at Washington Elementary.

“So, I’m an actor. I was a professional actor for a long time and I decided to go into teaching. So, my bailiwick is drama,” Gardner said.

She incorporates drama into her lesson plans as a teaching tool to motivate students to learn. First, she chooses a play and modifies it. Then older students help younger students read, write and learn lines. When there is a question the class stops and a discussion starts.

“It’s really a group collaborative,” Gardner said. "It’s also a mixed bag of hormones and emotions. Students often act out. One minute there is a temper tantrum, the next is mouthing or goofing off.”

Gardener has been teaching at Washington Elementary for three years. The teacher before taught for about 15 years.

(Miss. Gardner uses drama to teach nine students in six different grade levels at Washington Elementary.)

“Everyone tells me that I have an easy job… only nine students. Well, it’s not easy. I am the teacher, counselor, janitor, librarian, principal, secretary, groundskeeper and school liaison,” Gardner said.

This year, Gardner is teaching six grade levels. She has a teacher’s aid to help manage the students, but it’s her job to make sure everyone passes state testing. To do that, she must get a little creative, which is where her theatrical experience comes into play.

After rehearsal, students split up by grade levels and work on grade-specific lesson plans. The teaching methods at Washington Elementary may be unorthodox but students regularly meet or exceed state standards.

Sixth-grader Emily Castro, who is in her second year at Washington Elementary, previously attended school in the Bay Area. The chatty 12-year-old has gained confidence in the small class room. She is quick to boast about her increased grade point average, which she attributed to fewer distractions at the small school.

Sixth grade student Emily Castro says there is no bullies at Washington Elementary.

“It’s nice because there’s not so many kids here and there’s no bullies,” Emily said. “Also, there is no snotty girls who always want to be popular.”

Small class sizes and one-on-one teaching are assets to the isolated school, but enrollment is constantly a problem, with student population varying each year. The enrollment has been as low as four students. The state requires districts to maintain at least six students. Washington Elementary is part of Twin Ridges School District, which covers a third of Nevada County. However, it only has two elementary schools: Washington (enrollment: 9) and Grizzly Hill (enrollment: 88)

Costs for these schools often eats up much of Twin Ridges’ approximately $1.7 million budget, with Washington Elementary taking more than its fair share. Making the numbers work is a full-time job for Superintendent James Berardi.

Managing overhead costs for small school district is a full-time job for Superintendent James Berardi.

“I’ve been here six years and closure has come up several times,” Beraldi said. “The board actually voted to close it a few years back. They were on the chopping block this year and it almost didn’t open.”

The school didn’t close. In fact, Washington Elementary is one of the longest continually running schools in California.

“The community rallied against closing. The board receded their vote last year,” Berardi said.

The community holds popular bingo and bake sale nights at the hotel bar to keep Washington open, with proceeds typically around $500. In the summer, tourists fill nearby camp grounds and community members go around with a bucket and ask for donations. The person who makes the most money for the school becomes mayor of Washington for a year.

The community of Washington regularly holds fundraisers to pay for school supplies.

“It’s really about the kids. One year, a dog was mayor,” said the local bartender.

The title is mostly for bragging rights -- but proceeds pay for field trips and supplies that the district can’t afford.

Dogs have the right of way in Washington and hitting one with a car is a serious offence.

Small schools cost more per student than larger ones. The state average to educate one student is $10,795, whereas it costs 13,500 to educate one student at Washington Elementary. In some cases, however, educating one student at a small school can be several times what it would be at larger schools. The most expensive small school is New Jerusalem Elementary (enrollment 25) in Tracy, at a cost of more than $95,000 per student.

About three quarters of California school districts are considered “small”, meaning 1,000 students or less. In 2011, the State Legislative Analysis Office considered consolidating small schools. After careful analysis, they found there would be no significant saving and little educational benefit in consolidation. The state chose not to consolidate small schools because schools offered social and economic benefits.

Next year, Miles will be a freshman, with the nearest high school a 40-50 minute drive to Nevada City. He isn’t looking forward to going to a large school where he’ll just be a face in the crowd. His mother, Lisa Redmond, is considering an alternative school so he can continue a one-on-one education.

Lisa Redmond waits for her son Mathew to return from school. She believes the town would die if the school was closed.

“He does really well in a small class. I think it builds a really strong family foundation in academics and in life because that’s all they get here. It would probably kill the town if this school closed,” Redmond said.