Ricky Dubose (left) and Donnie Rowe. (Rutherford County, Tenn. Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA -- One month after two "dangerous beyond belief" prisoners escaped from custody and allegedly murdered two correctional officers, officials are expected to outline more on what actions authorities have taken since the deadly incident.

Last month, Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered two Georgia State Corrections officers while on a transport bus. Veteran correctional officers Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, were killed in the incident.

The inmates then carjacked another vehicle and fled, sparking a state-wide manhunt.

TIMELINE | Manhunt for escaped Georgia inmates

THE FULL STORY | Manhunt continues for "dangerous beyond belief" escaped inmates

For two days, investigators followed leads on possible sightings of Rowe and Dubose -- from a Family Dollar in Madison to Conyers to near the South Carolina border, but none panned out. Georgia's Governor, Nathan Deal, said, however, that "no effort (would) be spared in pursuit of the killers."

Finally, officials in Tennessee got a tip from a couple who had been tied up inside their own house by two men who matched the description of Rowe and Dubose. They called 911 and soon after, the prisoners were spotted driving down the highway in a vehicle allegedly stolen from the couple. (Hear the 911 call)

PREVIOUS | This is how the manhunt for the inmates ended

Authorities chased Rowe and Dubose until they crashed the stolen car. They got out and ran, but didn't get too far -- the homeowner of the house they allegedly tried to break into was armed and held them at gunpoint until authorities arrived. "I prayed like I have never prayed before," that homeowner, Patrick Hale, said. (Click here for his story)

After days on the run, Rowe and Dubose were finally back in custody.

PREVIOUS | What really happened on the Dept. of Corrections bus?

Now, nearly a month later, members of the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Department of Public Safety, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are expected to give a briefing focusing on the assessment of the incident and actions taken since.

The news conference is scheduled to begin Friday at 10 a.m. at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 11Alive will have live coverage of the event when it begins.

© 2017 WXIA-TV