Lightning strikes spark fires in four Wash. counties

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources warned multiple counties of fires burning after lightning strikes moved through the areas Monday.

The Chelan County Emergency Management posted on Facebook Monday evening warning residents of a level two evacuation notification after 500 acres caught on fire.

(Photo: Jill Ashcraft Bertschy)





The evacuation is for Colockum Road, Kingsbury, Moses Carr Road and Ingersol Road. Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted that their crews are responding to the fires and two helicopters are on scene.The smoke can be seen all the way in Grant County.

Over in Douglas County, DNR reported 5 fires covering 300 acres burning with crews responding with air support.

Ground crews are also responding to multiple fires in Stevens and Ferry county.

New #WaWILDFIRE - Ground crews, aircraft responding to multiple fires after lightning in Stevens, Ferry counties. — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) June 27, 2017

