Lilia Luciano joins ABC10 as investigative reporter. An accomplished journalist, documentary film director and producer, Luciano has a unique style of reporting that was developed over a decade of video storytelling.

Before joining ABC10, she directed and produced “Wars of Others,” an HBO Documentary film about the social, environmental, health and security consequences of the war on drugs in Colombia. She also worked as a host on several VICE platforms, including VICE News, VICELAND and Munchies. She is the founder of CoInspire, a video and event platform that explores values of entrepreneurship.

Luciano sits on the Advisory Council of the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign to promote access to quality education and the well-being of girls worldwide. She has been a speaker and moderator at multiple tech conferences around the world, including TEDx, Nexus Global Youth Summit, SIME and Reinvention, among others. In 2013, Luciano received a GLAAD award for her Huffington Post column about homophobia in media.

As a national NBC News correspondent, reporting in both English and Spanish, Luciano led coverage of a number of high-profile news stories and reported for NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, MSNBC, The Weather Channel, CNBC and Telemundo.

Prior to NBC, Lilia spent five years as a correspondent and co-anchor for Univision Networks, hosting a live three-hour daily Magazine show on Telefutura Network and later joining Univision's FIFA World Cup 2010 talent lineup throughout the summer games in South Africa.

Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Luciano is fluent in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

She graduated from the University of Miami with degrees in Economics and Broadcast Journalism. She previously attended Tufts University until 2003, when she made her transition from pre-med studies to journalism.

Luciano is an advanced Scuba diver, water skier and says she looks forward to take up climbing as a hobby in our surrounding national parks.

