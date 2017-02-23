Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings after injury reports

Little Tikes Company of Hudson, Ohio is recalling 540,000 units of this product. (Photo: Littletikes.com)

The Little Tikes Company of Hudson, Ohio is cooperating with the U.S. Consumer Product Safeety Commision to recall 540,000 units of "2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure' pink swings, according to the Associated Press.

This correction is for those specific swings between the time period of Nov. 2009 and Dec. 2013. The recall is due to the fact that the plastic seat can crack or break, which is dangerous and has caused accidents.

The firm has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 children injured. Of those 39, children suffered abrasions, bruises, cuts and also bumps to the head. Two children were of the reported with a broken arm.

The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in the front with a Little Tikes logo on it and the swing also has four yellow ropes attached. The model number is 615573 and it's molded on the back of the swing seat with a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat.

The company is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund. The refund will be in form of credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

If your model meets the recall requirement, contact Little Tikes as soon as possible at 888-284-1903 or visit www.littletikes.com to go through the steps required.

