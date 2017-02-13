LIVE: California DWR press conference

California Department of Water Resources staffers left, Ashley Morgan and Ashley Cousin obverse the water flow from the Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway into the diversion pool of the Feather River on Sunday morning. The volume of water poses no flood threat downstream and should remain within the capacity of the Feather River and other channels to handle. Oroville Dam in Butte County itself remains safe with no imminent threat to the public. Photo taken February 12, 2017. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources, FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)