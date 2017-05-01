Taken by Anne DI Grazia at May Day March 2017

In Sacramento, hundreds took the the streets, marching from Southside Park to the steps of the Capitol for the annual celebration of International Worker's Day, a day to honor laborers across the world.

ABC10's Anne Di Grazia walked alongside the union activists and asked them about the importance of the march.

"We are the voice of the people, we know what we have to do to make thing better and we are going to continue to fight," said SEIU 100's Margarita Maldonado.

And the Labor Counsel for Latin American advancement's Francisco Garcia agreed, "We want people to be treated right, we want equal pay for women."

Since the late 19th century, May 1 was a day to march and celebrate labor, but with the current political climate, this included other groups at the march like protesters from NoDAPL and Black Lives Matter.

"When people are able to come together and fight they are able to affect change," Frabizo Sasso said.

Sasso is the executive director of the Sacramento chapter of the California Central Labor Counsel. He did not feel like the annual May Day March was being hijacked and he did not find it less relevant in the midst of constant protests.

"I don't think its watered down, I think it shows that people are angry and frustrated with this economy and current administration," Sasso said.

But do protests create the change that people need? Political Analyst Arnoldo Torres said the current protest culture is oversaturated.

"Marches have become just noise, that is all they have become," Torres said.

He has written policy on immigration reform and believes politicians have to be held accountable. He thinks marching is important but is not the path toward change like it was in the past. He said people need to focus on transforming policy.

"What is more important is giving people concrete objectives and visions and ideas of where policy should be and we haven't done that," Torres said, "We have to learn to speak to people, not just people that agree with us but people who don't agree with us."

