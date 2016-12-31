Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Legacy of "Disney Debs"
-
Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect
-
Fire ambulances pulled due to danger
-
Verify: Folsom Lake Water Levels
-
Warming up travelers' spirits
-
Local P.M. weather: Dec. 24, 2016
-
VA: Man forged medical documents
-
Golden State Warriors 'Dancing Mom' goes viral again
-
New law cell phone laws coming to California
More Stories
-
At least 35 dead in New Year's attack on Istanbul night clubDec 31, 2016, 4:28 p.m.
-
Gov. Jerry Brown's dog dead at 13Dec 30, 2016, 5:15 p.m.
-
49ers expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly, GM…Dec 31, 2016, 6:09 p.m.