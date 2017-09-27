1 dead, 1 injured in Yosemite rockfall

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

One person died and another was injured in a rockfall at Yosemite National Park Wednesday, according to a press release from Yosemite officials.

The rockfall occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at El Capitan, a granite monolith above Yosemite Valley.

One person died due to the rockfall while park rangers are in the process of transporting a second person who was injured to further medical care.

"The release point appears to be near the 'Waterfall Route' , a popular climbing route on the East Buttress of El Capitan. This is the area where Horsetail Fall flows in winter and spring conditions," the press release said.

Yosemite National Park Rangers and Yosemite Search and Rescue are now investigating the incident. The park remains open and visitor services are not affected, according to officials.

