1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at South Sacramento park

One person died and four other were injured Sunday afternoon following a shooting at a South Sacramento park, police officials said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of 24th St. at Meadow View Park. Officers found one person suffering from gun shot wounds. The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

7700 Block of 24th St: officers are on scene of a shooting,PIO2 is enrt #sacpd pic.twitter.com/wuIrt2BfEq — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 27, 2017

Four other victims with gun shot wounds were transported to the hospital by private citizens. All are listed in stable condition.

According to Sac PD officials, witnesses reported a group of people were at the park filming a music video when the shooting happened.

There is no information on the suspect's—or suspects'—description or the motive of the shooting.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

