1 dead, another seriously injured in Stockton shooting

One person has died and another is in critical condition after shooting in Stockton on Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers, a little before 6 p.m., were called to March Lane and Hollman Road where they found two men with gunshot wounds in a car. Both men were severely injured and taken to a local hospital where one died due to his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened at S.F. Fong Long Park in the 4900 block of Tiamo Way, a different location then where they were found.

The investigation is ongoing, homicide detectives are still searching for suspects.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the 4900 block of Tiamo Way. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/ft0QjdK3Ys — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 4, 2017

