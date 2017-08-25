1 injured as police investigate shooting in Sacramento

A shooting left one injured as police continue searching for suspects in Sacramento.
The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Norwood Ave.
Police arrived on the scene and found a victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody and police do not know what caused the shooting.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC10 for more information as it comes in.
