1 killed by rockslide in Northern California

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a man died after his car was apparently struck by falling rocks in a landslide Tuesday evening in Napa County.

The California Highway Patrol reports Wednesday that the vehicle went 100 feet (30 meters) down an embankment and crashed off Highway 121.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the car.

Officials say Highway 121 between Wild Horse Valley Road and Wooden Valley Road remains closed.

SR-121 is closed in Napa County at Wooden Valley Rd and Kenzo Estates due to a landslide that caused a solo vehicle fatal collision until daylight tomorrow. The hill is too unstable to retrieve the vehicle and driver. Please use alternate routes. — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) January 10, 2018

