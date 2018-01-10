KXTV
1 killed by rockslide in Northern California

Associated Press , KXTV 8:54 AM. PST January 10, 2018

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a man died after his car was apparently struck by falling rocks in a landslide Tuesday evening in Napa County.

The California Highway Patrol reports Wednesday that the vehicle went 100 feet (30 meters) down an embankment and crashed off Highway 121.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the car.

Officials say Highway 121 between Wild Horse Valley Road and Wooden Valley Road remains closed.

