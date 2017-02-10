9 things to do in Sacramento this Valentine's Day weekend

Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but there are many events happening in the Sacramento area before February 14th.
Here are 10 things to do on Valentine's Day weekend:
1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Valentine's Show:
Colonial Theatre.
Feb. 11 (Saturday) at 10:00 pm.
There are special couple's packages, but singles are welcomed too. Costumes are encouraged, but not required and there will be a costume contest.
Scream Park Pavilion
Feb. 10-11, and Feb. 14 from 7:00 pm- 11:00 pm.
A haunted house in February? Why not? Take your significant other or go alone if you dare.
3. One Night Stand/The Vagina Monologues:
Mango's on 20th and K, Midtown/ The Guild Theater
Feb. 11 (Saturday) from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm & Feb. 12 at 2:00 pm.
An open mic and auction fundraiser hosted by V-Day Sacramento, a local grassroots movement working to end violence against women and girls. The group also hosts a performance of Eve Ensler's 'The Vagina Monologues' on Feb. 12 at 2:00 pm at the Guild Theater.
4. Wine Tasting and Speed Dating:
Total Wine & More, Elk Grove
Feb. 12 (Sunday) from 4:00 pm- 6:30 pm.
Get to know fellow Match.com members and learn about Chilean wine. Sample eight premium Chilean wines and cheeses with an expert host.
5. Port, Wine and Chocolate Lovers' Weekend:
Old Sugar Mill
Feb. 11-12 from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm.
Take your significant other out and enjoy port, wine and chocolate while enjoying a beautiful location. Admission includes wine tastings at all thirteen wineries (two complimentary wines at each winery), barrel tasting, chocolate tastings, live demos, pairings, live music and a commemorative glass.
Sacramento Zoo
Feb. 12 (Sunday) from 9:00 am- 4:00 pm.
Bring your favorite animal lover to the zoo to check out valentine-themed animal activities. The annual Sacramento Zoo Teen event will hold interactive games and informative talks.
7. Xoso Colors Valentine Crawl:
Feb. 11 (Saturday) from 4:00 pm- 11:00 pm.
Midtown, Sacramento
If you'd like to celebrate Valentine's Day in a non-traditional way, join the Xoso Sport and Social League on a bar crawl and enjoy cheap drinks and a good time. Tickets include three drinks, no cover at any bar on the crawl, drink specials at every bar, and a chance for swag and prizes and more. Make sure to wear the color of your choice: red for single, blue for undecided or black for taken.
The event sold out last year so make sure to buy your tickets!
Crocker Art Museum
Feb. 11 (Saturday) from 08:00 pm - 11:55 pm.
