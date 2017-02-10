9 things to do in Sacramento this Valentine's Day weekend

The City of Sacramento is asking individuals to share images they feel best represents California's capital, using the hashtage #MySacramento. (Photo: Dina Kupfer)

Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but there are many events happening in the Sacramento area before February 14th.

Here are 10 things to do on Valentine's Day weekend:

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Valentine's Show:

Colonial Theatre.

Feb. 11 (Saturday) at 10:00 pm.

There are special couple's packages, but singles are welcomed too. Costumes are encouraged, but not required and there will be a costume contest.

2. Valentine Haunt:

Scream Park Pavilion

Feb. 10-11, and Feb. 14 from 7:00 pm- 11:00 pm.

A haunted house in February? Why not? Take your significant other or go alone if you dare.

3. One Night Stand/The Vagina Monologues:

Mango's on 20th and K, Midtown/ The Guild Theater

Feb. 11 (Saturday) from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm & Feb. 12 at 2:00 pm.

An open mic and auction fundraiser hosted by V-Day Sacramento, a local grassroots movement working to end violence against women and girls. The group also hosts a performance of Eve Ensler's 'The Vagina Monologues' on Feb. 12 at 2:00 pm at the Guild Theater.

4. Wine Tasting and Speed Dating:

Total Wine & More, Elk Grove

Feb. 12 (Sunday) from 4:00 pm- 6:30 pm.

Get to know fellow Match.com members and learn about Chilean wine. Sample eight premium Chilean wines and cheeses with an expert host.

5. Port, Wine and Chocolate Lovers' Weekend:

Old Sugar Mill

Feb. 11-12 from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm.

Take your significant other out and enjoy port, wine and chocolate while enjoying a beautiful location. Admission includes wine tastings at all thirteen wineries (two complimentary wines at each winery), barrel tasting, chocolate tastings, live demos, pairings, live music and a commemorative glass.

6. I Heart Sacramento Zoo:

Sacramento Zoo

Feb. 12 (Sunday) from 9:00 am- 4:00 pm.

Bring your favorite animal lover to the zoo to check out valentine-themed animal activities. The annual Sacramento Zoo Teen event will hold interactive games and informative talks.

7. Xoso Colors Valentine Crawl:

Feb. 11 (Saturday) from 4:00 pm- 11:00 pm.

Midtown, Sacramento

If you'd like to celebrate Valentine's Day in a non-traditional way, join the Xoso Sport and Social League on a bar crawl and enjoy cheap drinks and a good time. Tickets include three drinks, no cover at any bar on the crawl, drink specials at every bar, and a chance for swag and prizes and more. Make sure to wear the color of your choice: red for single, blue for undecided or black for taken.

The event sold out last year so make sure to buy your tickets!

8. Crocker Prom 2017:

Crocker Art Museum

Feb. 11 (Saturday) from 08:00 pm - 11:55 pm.

A 90s-themed night of spiked punch and wallflowers. The event features dancing, a VIP lounge, and chance to replace those embarrassing prom photos from years past. Dig out that awkward-fitting tuxedo and iridescent dress at this inaugural fundraiser supporting community arts engagement. Late-night bites, dessert, and throwbacks included. VIP ticket holders will have access to a private lounge and unlimited hosted bar.

21st & X Streets in Sacramento

Feb. 12 (Sunday) from 6:30 am- 3:00 pm every second Sunday of the month.

Enjoy an outdoor antiques & collectibles marketplace with your sweetie where you can find hand selling antique and vintage goods such as furniture, clothing, jewelry, military, garden, architectural, lighting and more. It’s a huge treasure hunt and you're bound to hit the jackpot.

