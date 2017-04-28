10 tips for keeping safe on the river this summer

Hot weather will soon be returning to Sacramento and bringing people out to the rivers.

Many Sacramento residents take advantage of nearby rivers to cool off during the valley's dry, hot summers. Rafting, floating, and kayaking are amongst many popular activities seen out in the water and this winter's record rainfall will likely entice people to head out to the water.

With heavy rainfall comes snowmelt runoff and overflowing rivers which can be dangerous if not navigated with caution.

Here are 10 tips for keeping safe while out on the river:

1. Be aware of water temperature. Cold water can be extremely dangerous. Rivers in the Sacramento region will filled with snow runoff and likely be very cold. Even if it's hot outside, water below the surface can be cold and hypothermia can set in quickly and overwhelm even strong swimmers, according to Recreation.gov. A body can go into "cold water shock" and become incapacitated. The best thing to do to prevent trouble in cold water is to plan your trip well. Know the weather and water temperature before heading out. Make sure to stay well-insulated by wearing waterproof jackets or layers of clothing made of synthetic fabric to prevent from getting overheated or chilled from precipitation, according to the American Canoe Association (ACA). Anytime the water temperature is below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, it's best to wear a wet or dry suit. In hot weather, a long-sleeve and some sunscreen can provide protection from the sun.

2. Wear your life jacket. A floatation device can save your life in the event of a capsize when in a kayak or canoe. According to the ACA, 85 percent of canoe fatalities and 48 percent of kayak fatalities weren't wearing a life jacket. Additionally, a life jacket can provide an extra layer of warmth. Make sure the life jacket is properly secured and a comfortable fit. Learn to safely adjust the straps before hitting the water.

3. If planning on being active on kayaks, canoes, rafts or other boating devices, it's a good idea to take on-water instruction courses to learn water safety and rescue skills. Check out Sierra Rescue International or classes from the California Division of Boating and Waterways.

4. Know your route. Understand the waterway you'll be on and let others know where you're going and how long you'll be gone for. Stick to your plan and check with local experts to understand what shoreline, current and weather patterns to expect.

5. Stay fueled. The Sacramento region experiences very hot summers and it's important to stay hydrated and fueled. When out in the sun, pack water and snacks to keep your energy up.

6. Know the "rules of the road". Just like vehicle roadways, waterways have rules. The ACA advises to always be aware of your surroundings and be on the lookout for other boats and paddlers as well as hazards. It's important to wear bright clothing so you can be seen and it's not a bad idea to keep a whistle handy. Know how to maneuver around other groups of people. There are also universal river signals for "emergency/help", "stop" and "all clear" that can be used while out on the water.

7. If planning on rafting, kayaking or being on any type boating device, check the equipment before heading into the river. Check for cracked paddles or leaky rafts, holes or any potential malfunction. Pack a first aid kit in case of injury and the right repair tools for your boat just in case. Make sure your equipment is proper for the waterway you'll be on. If going into rapid, rocky waters, wear a helmet.

8. Know your limits. Know your fitness and swimming abilities and skill level and make sure it matches with the trip you're planning.

9. Never mix alcohol and drugs (prescription or recreational) with boating or swimming in a river.

10. Learn CPR. Knowing CPR can help save a near-drowning victim and be helpful in an emergency situation.

© 2017 KXTV-TV