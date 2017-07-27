10 unique, cheap ways to beat this heat wave

The City of Sacramento's Tiscornia Park allows visitors to splash in the Sacramento River. (Photo: KXTV, KXTV)

With days and days of 100-degree forecasts ahead of us, ABC10 wanted to find cheap and unique ways for you to stay cool.

In no particular order:

1) Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg, where 13 wineries are all located under one roof. Spend hours staying cool and sampling wine. Tastings range from $5 to $10, depending on the winery.

2) Sacramento's underground city in Old Sac . In the mid-1800s, the city raised its street level to avoid flooding, and the original street level is still available in this small pocket here in Old Sac. There are a couple of restaurants, where you can spend some time underground cooling off and learning a bit of history. This sunken city is across from the Railroad Museum.

3) Der Biergarten in Midtown has seating beneath overhead misters, which will keep you cool even when the sun is out.

"Coming out the kitchen, I always make sure to, like, hang out outside for an extra second, get a little extra moment in the cool air," assistant manager Jarrett Derfield said. "It really makes it a nice airborne cool."

Plus, Der Biergarten also has frozen beer.

4) The City of Sacramento's Tiscornia Park along the Sacramento River. Dip your feet in the water. The city just asks you keep safety in mind. Life vests are available for borrowing there, free of charge.

5) The William B. Pond Recreation Area , in the southern portion of Carmichael. You can stick your feet in the American River and go fishing on the shaded banks.

6) The State Indian Museum , a California State Park located in Midtown. Adults get in for $5, kids for $3, and inside are displays about the family, the art, the heritage of California's native people.

7) Sutter's Fort , located in the same park as the State Indian Museum. Visitors can learn about Northern California history. $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

8) Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville, a classic for cooling down. $9.50 general admission for adults, $8.50 for kids 10 and under.

9) Vic's Ice Cream in Land Park and:

10) Gunther's Ice Cream in Curtis Park.

The two ice cream shops are longtime local staples. In fact, there's an annual walk between the two shops coming up on Aug. 9 and 10. Registration runs on the ninth from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Vic's. Registration on the 10th runs from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

