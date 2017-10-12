10 victims identified in deadly California fires

Extensive residential devastation is seen after wildfires ripped through the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on October 11, 2017. The toll from Northern California's ranging wildfires continued to grow as officials said the fires destroyed up to 2,000 structures and killed at least 17 people / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Sonoma County Coroner's Office has identified ten of the 31 people confirmed killed in the Northern California wildfires.

The victims' next of kin have been notified. The victims identified are:

Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa

Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa

Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa

Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA

Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA

Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa

