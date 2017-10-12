10 victims identified in deadly California fires

The Sonoma County Coroner's Office has identified ten of the 31 people confirmed killed in the Northern California wildfires.
The victims' next of kin have been notified. The victims identified are:
- Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
- Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
- Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
- Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
- Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
- Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
- Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
- Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa
