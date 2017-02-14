13-year-old boy killed after being hit by SUV

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A 13-year-old boy died of a head injury after being hit by an SUV that was pulling out of a 7 Eleven parking lot, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident happened approximately around 8 a.m. this morning at a 7 Eleven parking lot in North Highlands.

The man in the SUV was pulling out of the parking lot when he struck the 13-year-old who was on his bicycle northbound on Hillsdale coming from Palm Ave on the side walk, according to CHP. The police also say that the boy pulled in front of the SUV.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The boy's name has yet to be released, but he was a student at Foothill Ranch Middle School.

The incident is still under investigation.

