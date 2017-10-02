14-year-old boy in serious condition after being shot in Stockton

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot by a stray bullet in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting happened at 3:21 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of E. Scotts Avenue.

When police responded to the scene, they found the teen laying in bed with a gunshot wound in his stomach. Police say, the teen was hit from an exchange of gunfire that occurred down the street from the location of the call.

The teen has been taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

There are no suspects of interest as the police continue their investigation.

